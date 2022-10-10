Campbell recorded five tackles in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Giants.
Campbell now has 41 stops through the team's first five games, while he also has yet to miss a single defensive snap for the Packers in 2022. The 232-pound linebacker is scheduled to operate in the same role when Green Bay hosts the Jets on Sunday.
