Campbell (neck) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday night's game against the Chiefs, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Campbell missed the Packers' Week 12 win over the Lions after suffering a neck injury the game prior. He was able to log a week of limited practice sessions, and he's got a chance at returning to the field Sunday. Campbell has struggled to stay on the field this season, and if he misses his fifth game of the year this weekend, Isaiah McDuffie would likely see more snaps in Green Bay's linebacker corps.