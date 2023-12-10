Campbell (neck) does not have an injury designation for Monday's Week 14 game against the Giants, Wes Hodkiewiczof the Packers' official site reports.

Campbell has been dealing with a neck injury since suffering a stinger Week 11 against the Chargers, but he was able to return from a one-game absence to suit up for last Sunday's win over the Chiefs. The veteran linebacker logged 82 percent of Green Bay's defensive snaps in that contest and should be able to take on a major role again Monday. Campbell has had two 14-tackle efforts this season but hasn't surpassed seven stops in any of his other six games.