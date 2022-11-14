Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Campbell (knee) is considered day-to-day, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Campbell has been sidelined for back-to-back games due to a knee injury he suffered against the Bills in Week 8. In his absence, Isaiah McDuffie has played 113 defensive snaps and recorded 23 tackles over the past three games. Campbell will have two more opportunities to return to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Thursday's matchup against Tennessee, but if the veteran linebacker is sidelined again, McDuffie and Quay Walker will have their hands full trying to slow down Derrick Henry.
