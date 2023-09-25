Campbell (ankle) was listed as did not participate on the Packers' estimated injury report Monday.
Campbell left Sunday's 18-17 win over the Saints with an ankle injury he sustained in the first half and finished with one tackle before leaving. Given that the Packers play the Lions on Thursday in Week 4, Campbell's practice participation over the next two ways will crucial in determining whether he will be able to suit up in the divisional matchup or not.
