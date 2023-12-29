Campbell (neck) is doubtful for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.
Campbell appears to be on track to sit out his second straight game in Week 17 due to a nagging neck injury. In that case, 2021 sixth-rounder Isaiah McDuffie would project to start at linebacker.
