Watch Now:

Campbell (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at Denver, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Even with the benefit of a Week 6 bye, Campbell appears to be on track to miss his third straight game in Week 7 as he continues to work through an ankle injury he sustained in Week 3 versus New Orleans. If that is indeed the case, Isaiah McDuffie should continue to see increased work in Campbell's absence.

More News