Campbell (neck) was a nonparticipant on Tuesday's estimated practice report.
Campbell has been reported as a DNP for two straight days while nursing a neck injury. He is not trending in the right direction for Thursday's game against the Lions, but more clarity will come on Wednesday's injury report. Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson would be candidates to fill in at inside linebacker alongside Quay Walker if needed.
More News
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Solid outing in win•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Neck injury lingers•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Leaves Week 11 with injury•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Makes 14 stops in return•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Ready for return•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Questionable for Week 8•