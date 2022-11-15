Campbell (knee) was listed as a non-participant on the Packers' estimated practice report Monday.
Campbell was sidelined in each practice Week 10 before being ruled out on Green Bay's final injury report Friday, marking his second missed game due to a right knee injury. It's hard to make much from the 2021 All-Pro's estimated lack of participation Monday, as the Packers did not hold practice coming off Sunday afternoon's overtime win versus the Cowboys. Campbell played every defensive snap in six of the Packers' first seven games, and he'll have two more days to increase his activity before Thursday Night Football against the Titans.
