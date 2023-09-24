Campbell (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Saints.

Campbell logged just one tackle before sustaining an ankle injury at some point during the first half. The 30-year-old has been one of the NFL's most productive tacklers over the past two seasons, and he racked up 21 stops through the first two weeks of the 2023 campaign. In his absence, Isaiah McDuffie will presumably step up into a larger role alongside Quay Walker at inside linebacker.