Campbell (neck) was considered to be a full participant at the Packers' walkthrough Wednesday.

Campbell has missed Green Bay's last two contests while dealing with a neck injury, but he appears ready to make his return to the field for Sunday's win-and-in matchup with the Bears. The linebacker has been battling some injuries throughout the season, but he's recorded 67 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection over 10 contests in 2023.