Campbell (neck) was considered to be a full participant at the Packers' walkthrough Wednesday.
Campbell has missed Green Bay's last two contests while dealing with a neck injury, but he appears ready to make his return to the field for Sunday's win-and-in matchup with the Bears. The linebacker has been battling some injuries throughout the season, but he's recorded 67 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection over 10 contests in 2023.
More News
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Won't play versus Minnesota•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Doubtful for Sunday at Minnesota•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Still tending to neck injury•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Missing Week 16•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Still tending to neck injury•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Cleared to play Monday•