Campbell signed a contract with the Packers on Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The 2016 fourth-round pick spent his first four seasons in Atlanta before totaling 99 tackles (70 solo) with two sacks, three passes defensed and a forced fumble in 16 games for the Cardinals last year. Campbell could beat out incumbents Kamal Martin and Krys Barnes and carve out a sizable role at inside linebacker in Green Bay.
