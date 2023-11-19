Campbell is questionable to return to Sunday's contest versus the Chargers due to a stinger.
Campbell was hurt in the fourth quarter and was attended to by trainers before heading into the medical tent. Isaiah McDuffie replaced him in the Packers defense and will presumably continue to do so if Campbell is unable to return. Before getting hurt, Campbell tallied seven tackles (six solo), including one for a loss.
