Campbell (ankle) was a limited participant at Green Bay's practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Campbell has missed the last three contests while dealing with an ankle injury, so his ability to practice to Wednesday is a good sign. The linebacker will look to increase his workload throughout the week before making a potential return to the field Sunday versus the Vikings.
