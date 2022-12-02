Campbell (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against Chicago, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Campbell was limited during each of the Packers' three practice sessions this week, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up Sunday. If the Packers elect to hold him out, he'd have an extra week to recover since the team has a Week 14 bye.
More News
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Logs limited practice•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Missing fourth straight game•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Unlikely to return Week 12•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Can't practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Won't play Thursday•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Estimated as DNP•