Campbell (ankle) was listed as a non-participant during the team's walkthrough on Tuesday's injury report.
Campbell suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Saints during the first half and was also listed as a DNP on Monday's practice estimate. With the Packers on a short week and hosting the Lions on Thursday, Campbell will likely need to get on the practice field Wednesday if he's going to suit up for the contest.
