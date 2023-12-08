Campbell (neck) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.
The All-Pro linebacker was able to return to the field in Week 13, but he still seems to be nursing his neck injury, as he's been a limited participant in practice both Thursday and Friday. Campbell could very well carry an injury designation into Monday night unless he's able to record a full practice session Saturday.
