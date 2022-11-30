Campbell (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday.
Campbell has missed the team's last four games and also closed out last week with a limited practice. If he remains iffy ahead of Sunday's game with the Bears, it's possible the Packers could sit him another week, as a Week 14 bye is around the corner. His practice activity throughout the week will be worth monitoring though, as if he upgrades to a full practice before Sunday, he'll likely find himself on the field in Week 13.
