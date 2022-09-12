Campbell tallied 11 tackles (five solo) in the Packers' season-opening loss to the Vikings.
Campbell reached double digits in the tackle column six times last year, and he wasted no time hitting that mark in 2022. Campbell was on the field for all 62 plays Minnesota ran in Week 1, so those that have him on the roster in leagues that use IDPs should expect him to continue receiving ample opportunities to rack up tackles.
