Campbell recorded 14 tackles (10 solo) in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Vikings.
Campbell appeared in his first game since Week 3 and did not show any signs of rust, playing nearly every snap while leading his team in tackles and tying his season high for stops in the process. He has racked up 35 tackles (21 solo) in the three games he has finished during the 2023 campaign.
