Campbell (neck) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers.

After a rough week where the All-Pro linebacker gave up 89 yards in coverage and missed two tackles, the Packers and Campbell came to an agreement, allowing the 30-year-old to rehab and get past his neck issue. With Campbell missing Week 16, expect Isaiah McDuffie to start alongside Quay Walker at inside linebacker.

