Campbell (neck) was listed as a non-participant in Green Bay's practice estimate Monday.
Campbell is still dealing with a neck injury that forced him to exit Sunday's win versus the Chargers. If the 2016 fourth-round pick ends up being unable to play in Thursday's matchup with the Lions, Isaiah McDuffie should get the start at linebacker.
