Campbell (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Campbell suffered a right knee injury during the Packers' loss to the Bills on Sunday Night Football and will remain sidelined to start Week 9 prep. Quay Walker also suffered an undisclosed injury during the team's Week 8 contest and played a season-low 28 snaps, but he appears to be fine heading into Sunday's matchup against the Lions. If Campbell remains sidelined, Walker will likely step up as the primary middle linebacker, while Eric Wilson and Isaiah McDuffie would be candidates for increased roles as well.
