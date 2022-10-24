Campbell compiled 12 tackles (seven solo), an interception and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Commanders.

Campbell picked off Taylor Heinicke in the first quarter, returning the interception 63 yards for a score. Additionally, his 12 tackles were the second highest on the team while he also recorded a pass deflection. On the season, Campbell is now up to 61 tackles with two pass deflections and an interception while playing almost every defensive snap over Green Bay's first seven contests.