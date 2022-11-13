Campbell (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Cowboys, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Campbell failed to practice this week and was ruled out for the game Friday. Jonathan Garvin will likely see increased opportunities with Campbell unable to suit up.
