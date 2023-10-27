Campbell (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Minnesota, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Campbell is in danger of missing his fourth consecutive game due to an ankle injury he sustained in Week 3 versus New Orleans. If he sits out again in Week 8, Isaiah McDuffie would again be in line for increased reps Sunday.
