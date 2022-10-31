Campbell is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills due to a right knee injury.
Campbell exited Sunday's matchup shortly before halftime and walked to the locker room with his right knee wrapped. If he's unable to return for the second half, Eric Wilson will likely see increased playing time for Green Bay.
More News
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Notches 12 tackles and interception•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Team-high eight tackles•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Average outing in Week 5•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Racks up 14 stops•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Makes 11 stops in opener•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Staying in Green Bay•