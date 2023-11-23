The Packers have listed Campbell (neck) as questionable for Thursday' matchup with the Lions, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.
Campbell is still nursing a neck injury that could possibly hold him out of Thursday's contest. The 2016 fourth-round pick will look to play versus Detroit, but if he's unable to suit up Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson should see increased playing time.
More News
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Estimated as DNP on Tuesday•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Solid outing in win•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Neck injury lingers•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Leaves Week 11 with injury•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Makes 14 stops in return•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Ready for return•