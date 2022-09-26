Campbell recorded 14 tackles (eight solo) and deflected a pass in Sunday's 14-12 victory over the Buccaneers.

Campbell bounced back from a quiet Week 2 by reaching double digits in the tackle department for the second time this season. His biggest play, though, did not even register in the box score, as he knocked away a pass on a two-point conversion attempt to secure a Packers win. Campbell was an iron man last year and has remained one, playing every snap on defense through three weeks.

