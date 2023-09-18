Campbell made 14 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Falcons.

Campbell racked up twice as many stops as he recorded in Week 1 and tied his best tackle total from the 2022 campaign. Campbell remains capable of producing, but as things stand fellow inside linebacker Quay Walker looks like the Packer to go after in leagues that use IDPs, as the latter played every defensive snap in Week 2 while the former was on the field just 83 percent of the time.