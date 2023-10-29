Campbell (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Vikings.
Campbell will make his return to the field after missing the last three contests while nursing an ankle injury he sustained in Week 3 versus New Orleans. The linebacker has compiled 22 tackles over the three games he's been active for in 2023.
