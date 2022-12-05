Campbell recorded 11 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 28-19 victory over the Bears.
Campbell returned from a four-week absence in Week 13, and he wound up reaching double digits in the tackle column for the fourth time in nine appearances this season. Campbell played every defensive snap in Sunday's contest, so don't expect him to face any limitations over the remainder of the season.
