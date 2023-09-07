Campbell was taken off of Green Bay's injury report Wednesday.
Campbell is now on track to play against the Bears on Sunday despite having dealt with an ankle injury throughout August. The 30-year-old will start at inside linebacker once again and will look to return to form from the 2021 season, where Campbell earned first team All-Pro honors.
More News
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Should be good for Week 1•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Misses practice with ankle issue•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Output slips in 2022•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Makes eight stops vs. Vikings•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Records 11 stops in return•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Returning against Bears•