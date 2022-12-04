Campbell (knee) is active Week 13 against the Bears.
Campbell will be taking the field for the first time since Week 8, but despite the missed time, the inside linebacker still ranks as the third-leading tackler on the team. The timing of his return is impeccable, as the Bears lead the entire league in rushing yards per game, while the Packers are second-worst in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per contest. Campbell and leading tackler Quay Walker can now work in tandem on the inside in an attempt to contain Justin Fields, who will be returning from a one-week absence caused by a shoulder injury.
