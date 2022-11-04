Campbell (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Campbell exited Sunday night's game against Buffalo due to a right knee injury and was unable to practice this week. Quay Walker will likely serve as Green Bay's primary middle linebacker, while Eric Wilson and Isaiah McDuffie could also see additional playing time.
