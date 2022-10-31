Campbell (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Buffalo.
Campbell sustained his right knee injury shortly before halftime and will be unavailable for the second half. Prior to his departure, he recorded three tackles (two solo). It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for next Sunday's matchup in Detroit.
More News
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Questionable to return•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Notches 12 tackles and interception•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Team-high eight tackles•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Average outing in Week 5•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Racks up 14 stops•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Makes 11 stops in opener•