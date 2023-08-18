General manager Brian Gutekunst said Friday that Campbell (ankle) isn't nursing a long-term injury and is expected to be ready for Week 1, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Campbell is expected to be healthy for Week 1's game against the Bears, a positive development for Green Bay's defense. Though Campbell's production dipped in 2022, he earned All-Pro honors in 2021 and is lock in for a starting role when back to 100 percent form.
