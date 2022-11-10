Campbell (knee) is listed as DNP on the Packers' Wednesday practice report.
Campbell is still battling a right knee injury that forced him out of a Week 8 loss to Buffalo and kept him on the sidelines last Sunday versus the Lions. Campbell has logged 64 tackles and a pick-six in eight contests this season, so another absence would be a big blow to Green Bay's defense.
