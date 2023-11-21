Campbell (neck) recorded seven total tackles (six solo), including one tackle for loss in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers.

The All-Pro linebacker suffered a neck injury late in Sunday's contest, but he still played well enough to be Green Bay's second-leading tackler on the week. Campbell has already missed three games this year, but in his seven appearances, he's recorded 52 total tackles, including one tackle for loss, while also breaking up one pass. When healthy, Quay Walker and Campbell have been one of the best linebacker corps in all of football, so expect them to continue wreaking havoc for opposing offenses as the season goes on.