Campbell (neck) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.
Campbell sat out of Sunday's win at Carolina due to a lingering neck issue, and now his availability for Week 17 appears to be in jeopardy. He'll likely need to return to practice Thursday or Friday to have a chance to play Sunday.
