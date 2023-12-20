Campbell (neck) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Campbell led the Packers' linebackers in snaps during Sunday's loss versus the Buccaneers, but he's apparently still not at 100 percent. He'll probably need to practice in full Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
