Campbell (neck) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice.
Campbell missed the team's Thanksgiving day win over the Lions with the injury but returned and played through it in Week 13 against the Chiefs. However, it appears the veteran linebacker is still not fully recovered as he remains limited on the practice field. He'll try and increase his practice activity Friday and Saturday before Green Bay clashes with the Giants on Monday.
