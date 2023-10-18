Coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Campbell (ankle) is unlikely to play in Week 7, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Despite a Week 6 bye, it seems Campbell is on track to miss a third straight game as he recovers from an ankle injury he sustained in Week 3 versus New Orleans. Isaiah McDuffie should continue to see an expanded role for as long as Campbell remains sidelined.
