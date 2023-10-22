Campbell (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
As expected, Campbell has been downgraded from doubtful to inactive and will miss a third straight game. The Packers will have Quay Walker (knee) available, but Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson are candidates for increased snaps in Campbell's absence.
