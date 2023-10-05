Campbell (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Campbell is unlikely to suit up for Monday night's game against Las Vegas, as he continues to be held out with an ankle injury suffered during Green Bay's Week 3 win over the Saints. Isaiah McDuffie is expected to continue starting at inside linebacker alongside Quay Walker if Campbell is unable to go.
