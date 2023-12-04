Watch Now:

Campbell (neck) is active for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Campbell sustained a neck injury in Week 11 against the Chargers and missed the Packers' Week 12 win over the Lions. He was a limited participant in all three practices leading up to Week 13 and he'll return to his starting spot at inside linebacker alongside Quay Walker.

