Campbell (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Campbell was unable to practice this week due to his knee injury, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive game. Jonathan Garvin is a candidate to see increased playing time once again Sunday.
More News
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Ruled out against Detroit•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Ruled out for game•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Questionable to return•
-
Packers' De'Vondre Campbell: Notches 12 tackles and interception•