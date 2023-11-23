Campbell (neck) is inactive for Thursday's Week 12 clash against the Lions, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Campbell hurt his neck Sunday against the Chargers. He was estimated as a full practice participant Wednesday but still won't be able to suit up for Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup. Isaiah McDuffie is set to get the start in Campbell's stead.
