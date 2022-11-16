Campbell (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Titans.

Campbell wasn't able to practice at all during Week 11 prep, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out for a third consecutive contest due to a knee injury. In his absence, Quay Walker and Isaiah McDuffie have garnered increased roles, but Krys Barnes, who was sidelined for Week 10 due to a concussion, will also be back in the mix for Green Bay on Thursday.