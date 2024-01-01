Campbell (neck) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

The Packers listed Campbell as doubtful Friday after the inside linebacker was unable to practice all week. It will be his second-straight missed game with a neck injury. In Campbell's absence, Isaiah McDuffie drew the start at inside linebacker for Week 16 against the Panthers and finished with eight tackles (five solo) while playing 46 defensive snaps.